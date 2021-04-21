COVID-19: Which States Have Offered Free Vaccines From 1 May?
India’s daily infection tally reached a bleak 2,95,041 on Wednesday.
The government of India on Monday, 19 April, announced the decision to permit everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from 1 May, adding that states and private hospitals will be able to buy vaccines from private manufacturers.
The decision was announced as part of a “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, which comes as the country grapples with an unprecedented second wave of coronavirus. India’s daily infection tally reached a bleak 2,95,041 on Wednesday, 21 April, and 2,023 people died in the last 24 hours.
Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala have announced that the they will provide free vaccines for all above the age of 18.
Assam
- Health Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma tweeted on Tuesday, 20 April, “Assam will give free vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years of age. GOI is giving free vaccines for 45+ in Phase 3 of the vaccination drive.”
- For this purpose, the state will employ the donations received last year under the Asom Arogya Nidhi account for COVID management.
- Sarma had informed in September 2020, that a total of Rs 116.1 crore from 53,534 donations were received in the account of the Asom Arogya Nidhi.
- The state health department has also written to vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech, in a bid to procure 1 crore doses of Covaxin.
- In a letter, Assam Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Samir K Sinha expressed that the vaccines will be procured at a rate, which is to be fixed by the Central government before 1 May.
Uttar Pradesh
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state will offer the COVID vaccine free of cost to all its beneficiaries from 1 May.
- The decision came late on Tuesday, following a meeting with the council of ministers.
- PTI quoted the CM as saying, "We have to increase vaccination centres and create a database of the target age group.”
Madhya Pradesh
- Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also said that all people above the age of 18 years will get the jab free of cost in the state, starting 1 May.
- "A detailed guideline of the Government of India will be issued later, but people above the age of 18 will be vaccinated for free in Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said, PTI quoted.
- The CM urged people to impose a janata curfew (public curfew) in their localities till 30 April, in wake of the rising number of infections, as an effort to break the chain of transmission.
Chhattisgarh
- Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to say that his government would vaccinate all adults for free.
- The CM requested the Centre to ensure availability of an adequate number of vaccines and tweeted, “Expenses to vaccinate all aged above 18 years in Chhattisgarh will be borne by the state government. We will take all possible steps to protect our citizens’ lives.”
Kerala
- The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government on Wednesday announced that it will vaccinate all eligible for the vaccine free of cost from 1 May.
- However, the CM also demanded the Centre to bear the cost of inoculations. Vijayan said, “The state governments have been asked to buy vaccines. But states are already going through a financial burden because of COVID-19. Instead of pushing states to further economic crisis, the Centre should give vaccines to the states for free,” ANI quoted.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
