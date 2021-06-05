‘Dictatorship’: Centre Slammed for Seeking Action on Cartoonist

In April, 52 tweets had been taken down by the social media giant, following orders from the government that claimed they were spreading ‘fake news’. It was found that most of the tweets were criticising the government for its handling of the health crisis, shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

Several posts by Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Revanth Reddy, West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak, actor Vineet Kumar Singh, filmmakers Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das had also been blocked.

The latest move comes at a time when the centre has already issued a set of rules, under the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to regulate social media companies, bringing digital content under the ambit of government supervision.

The regulations also direct social media platforms to help identify the “originator” of messages upon the government’s request.