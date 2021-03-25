AstraZeneca’s Revised US Trial Result Shows 76% Efficacy

Publishing revised results of the US Phases 3 trials, AstraZeneca says its COVID vaccine has 76% efficacy in preventing symptomatic illness, reported Reuters.
This new result – which is slightly lower than the earlier published 79% – comes after health experts in the US publicly called out the initial trial results.
Amidst emerging reports of the vaccine causing blood clotting in beneficiaries, countries in EU started banning the AstraZeneca vaccine. It was hoped that this data would clear doubts about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.
US federal health officials, however, rebuked the results of AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial, criticising them for using 'outdated information'.
In light of the backlash, AstraZeneca agreed to release a new analysis of the US trial based on more extensive data, reported IANS.
AstraZeneca reiterated on Thursday, 25 March, that their vaccine was 100% effective against severe or critical forms of the disease. It also said the vaccine showed 85% efficacy in adults 65 years and older.
On the basis of the new results, AstraZeneca reportedly plans on seeking US emergency use authorisation soon.
In spite of the controversy surrounding the vaccine, WHO continues to back the AstraZeneca vaccine saying the ‘benefits outweighed the risks’.
