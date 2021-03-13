Dear Govt, I’ve Got the Jab: Now Give Me My Vaccine Passport!

So, now, even my mind was made up. Vaccination day dawned crisp and fresh. I had had a jumpy night, in anticipation of the vaccination. I needn’t have. Everything went off without a hitch (confession – like several privileged “south Delhi types,” we had sent an outrider to recce and smoothen the process out for us).

We collected our token numbers and were ushered into a waiting room, where a dozen other applicants were seated. The nurse called us in, one by one, checking our temperatures, oxygen levels, and blood pressures. Everything was in order.

Next, we were called into the “jab room,” where a cheerful lady asked for our Aadhaar IDs (third such requisition that morning!), punched more stuff into her computer, and released us for the actual prick.

“Take a deep breath, sir,” the administering nurse said, and charmingly plunged the needle into my left bicep. No ma’am, I did not wince a bit.