‘Brought to My Knees’: A Doctor’s Fight for His COVID+ Wife 

Mansoor Ahmed, acquired a doctor’s degree (MBBS) from Mysore Medical College in 1974. It was sadly ironical that the 76-year-old doctor, who practiced medicine for close to five decades, could not find a bed for his wife, 68-year-old Sajida Shireen, despite making several frantic calls to colleagues for help.

“I begged my former colleagues to help but their hands were tied as their hospitals lacked resources,” he told The Quint.

Reason, Bengaluru where Dr Ahmed lives, is facing an acute shortage of hospital beds. As of 19 April, out of 6,102 beds for COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru hospitals, 4,475 are occupied, The Quint has gathered from the state’s health department. In the city, 323 out of 341 ICU beds are also occupied.