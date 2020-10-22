Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Tests COVID-Positive, Hospitalised

The Deputy CM said that his parameters were all perfectly normal.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday, 22 October, said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Deputy CM said that his parameters were all perfectly normal but added that he has been admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.

Modi added that he would be back soon for campaigning ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

