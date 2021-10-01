Bengal Government Extends COVID Curbs Till 30 October, but Eases for Durga Puja

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday urging it to reissue its 19 October order related to the curbs on Durga Puja this year.

Howrah resident Ajay Kumar Dey moved the PIL.



Last year, the court had urged people to take virtual tours of pandals and had declined to entertain a government plea for a "stay of operation" on the order.

"The COVID situation is better this time and we hope that people will get some liberty to enjoy during the Durga Puja. The state government will make all arrangements to ensure that the COVID guidelines are strictly followed. The organisers will also be instructed to maintain the Covid protocols," a senior state government official said, according to IANS.

(With inputs from IANS.)