Punjab: How Navjot Sidhu's Elevation in Congress May Make AAP Rework Strategy

A lot would depend on how the Congress handles its two power centres - Captain as the CM and Sidhu as PCC chief.

With Sidhu heading the state unit, it is possible that he will get a major say in ticket selection. But his initial step of getting a majority of sitting MLAs on his side, does indicate that he may retain many of them.

This could harm Sidhu's case as many of the MLAs are facing a great deal of anti-incumbency.

Then the Congress would also have to take a call who it is projecting as the CM - Sidhu or Captain?

If the party chooses to project both, then again Sidhu's pitch as an agent of 'change' would get diluted.

Coming to AAP, it would now have to work extra hard to overcome its structural weaknesses in the Majha and Doaba regions as well as among Hindus across the state.

Sidhu is from Majha and his appointment could boost the Congress' prospects in the region.

AAP doesn't have a face in either Doaba or Majha and it would have to address this.

The party also doesn't have a credible Hindu face in the state. As of now, the party is trying to project former cop Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as an important Hindu face and he is likely to contest from an urban seat in the Majha region.

But he isn't seen as a Hindu leader and may not be able to challenge the Congress' hold over the community's votes. The only hope in such a scenario would be a tactical shift of BJP voters.

The Congress on its part would also have to rework its strategy of retaining its Hindu vote bank. Captain Amarinder Singh had a certain credibility among Hindu voters but it is not clear if Sidhu will also be able to command the same kind of support.

In case AAP realises in the next few weeks that its recent surge in Punjab is slowing down, it may also be compelled to form an alliance with the rebel SAD leaders like Sukhdev Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura.

The party has been in negotiations with them and apparently the deal breaker has been its insistence that they contest on AAP tickets.

It's clear that an interesting churn is underway in Punjab politics, with AAP and a Sidhu-led Congress both promising change. In such a scenario, it is also important not to underestimate the Badals and Captain, both of whom are far more entrenched in Punjab's political landscape. More on that later.