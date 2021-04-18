COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi Cancels All Rallies in West Bengal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 18 April, announced that he will be suspending all his political rallies in West Bengal because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and the country.

“In view of the COVID situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

West Bengal still has three phases of the polls due. Meanwhile, since the elections have begun in the state, the COVID cases have shot up 22 times.