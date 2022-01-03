'COVID Protection for Young India': Health Min as Vaccination for Kids Begins

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel looks on as a health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager, in Gandhinagar.
(Photo: PTI)
In a welcome move, vaccination for children in the age group 15-18 began on Monday, 3 January, amid a hike in the COVID-19 cases in the country.
"The world's largest vaccination campaign has started for children in the age group of 15 to 18 across the country from today. I thank Modi ji for giving our Young India the protection cover from coronavirus," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, sharing a video from the vaccination drive.
Vaccination drives for children have begun in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and elsewhere.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Civil Hospital in Lucknow to mark the first day of the vaccination programme for children.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said, "COVID vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group has started today. We've seen a very good response from parents and children so far. We've 15 lakh such children in Kerala and we hope to vaccinate them within 10 days."
Over 8 lakh eligible teens had registered for the vaccine on the CoWin portal by Sunday night, as per news agency ANI.
Vaccination appointments can be booked online, or onsite (walk-in). Beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode, as per government guidelines.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is being administered to the children whose birth year is 2007 or later, as per guidelines released by the government.
The Union Health Ministry has indicated that additional doses of the Covaxin will be sent to all states and Union territories for inoculating children.
India's vaccination drive for children begins at a time when the country has reported 27,553 new cases on Sunday, a 21 percent rise from Saturday's 22,775. The country has seen 1,525 Omicron cases so far.
The Delhi government has rolled out vaccination for children at 159 centres – government hospitals, primary healthcare centres, and government schools – from Monday.
Here is a full list of vaccination sites for children.
Those in the age group of 15-18 are required to produce an ID proof and a school ID card to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the capital city.
"Schools will have to appoint a nodal officer that will ensure vaccination of all the students in the school. In addition to the ID proof already valid for the vaccination, the school ID cards of a children are also valid. Walk-in registration facility will also be provided at the vaccination centre," the state government order says.
Further, the responsibility of apprising parents of the nearest vaccination centre has been given to class teachers of the eligible age groups' classes.
Delhi recorded 3,194 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The national capital has reported 357 cases of the Omicron variant so far, of which 57 have been discharged, or have recovered or migrated.
(With inputs from ANI)