'COVID Protection for Young India': Health Min as Vaccination for Kids Begins

In a welcome move, vaccination for children in the age group 15-18 began on Monday, 3 January, amid a hike in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

"The world's largest vaccination campaign has started for children in the age group of 15 to 18 across the country from today. I thank Modi ji for giving our Young India the protection cover from coronavirus," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, sharing a video from the vaccination drive.