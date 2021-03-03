Twitter to Apply ‘Strikes’ Against Fake News on COVID-19 Vaccines

Microblogging platform Twitter has announced that it would start applying label warnings to tweets that contain misleading information that could disrupt the roll out of COVID-19 vaccination.
The social media platform will flag tweets containing misinformation and warn its users that the content uploaded “may be misleading”. Twitter in a blog post informed that these tweets will be reviewed by both human and automatic moderation review systems.
“We will begin with English-language content first and use this same process as we work to expand to other languages and cultural contexts over time”,announced Twitter in a blog post.
Twitter has labeled five categories which will be flagged under misleading and false information. Here are the details:
Twitter has also released categroies which wont fall under policy violation. Below are the details:
The social media platform has introduced a new strike system which is modeled to determine accounts that are particularly spreading misinformation about the vaccines. These accounts will be given punishment based on the severity of violation of the new policy. Here are Twitter’s various punishments for the different number of strikes :
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined