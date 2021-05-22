‘White Fungus Not a New Infection’: What Experts Have to Say

Amid the scare of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', reports of an infection called 'white fungus' in Bihar has spurred fear across the country which is reeling under the devastating second wave of the COVID pandemic.

Four cases of ‘candidiasis’, colloquially called ‘white fungus’ have been detected at the government-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on 19 May, according to health officials.

What is white fungus? What causes it? Why has the infection raised an alarm? FIT spoke to Dr Sumit Ray, critical care specialist at Holy Family Hospital in Delhi, to know more about the infection.