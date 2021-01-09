6-Month Effects of COVID-19 in Discharged Patients: The Lancet 

It’s been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, and yet the long-term effects of the virus are still largely unknown.
A new study by The Lancet aiming to understand the long-term health consequences of patients with COVID-19 found that six months after the infection, discharged patients were “troubled with fatigue or muscle weakness, sleep difficulties, and anxiety or depression.”
The study added:
The study was conducted on 1,733 patients with confirmed COVID-19 who had been discharged from Jin Yin-tan Hospital in Wuhan, China, between 7 January 2020 and 29 May 2020. This excluded patients with psychotic disorders and dementia or ones who were rendered immobile due to diseases such as stroke or pulmonary embolism.
The study included asking the patients many questionnaires to evaluate symptoms, quality of life, physical examinations they underwent, a 6-min walking test, and blood tests.
The sample’s median age was 57 years and 897 (52 percent) were men.
As earlier studies have indicated, the severity of the initial infection determined the severity of long-term issues – for example, in this study as well, patients who were severely ill while hospitalised had more severe impaired pulmonary diffusion capacities and abnormal chest imaging manifestations. This is also consistent with data from previous SARS follow-up studies, as this paper in JAMA demonstrates.
The study also looked at risk factors and found that the main target for intervention of long-term recovery were those who were severely infected with COVID-19 initially.
As per The Lancet, this is the largest cohort study with the longest follow-up duration assessing the health consequences of adult patients discharged from the hospital post-COVID-19 infections.
The results of this study support the need for post-COVID care, especially in those patients who suffered from severe infections.
(The article was first published in FIT and has been republished with permission.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined