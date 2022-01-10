'5-10% Cases Hospitalised in 3rd Wave, But Situation May Change Rapidly': Centre

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 10 January, said that 5-10 percent of COVID-19 cases reported in the ongoing outbreak have required hospitalisation.
"During the second surge of COVID cases in the country, it was seen that the percentage of active cases that needed hospitalised care were in the range of 20-23 percent. In the the present surge, 5-10 percent of active cases have needed hospitalisation so far," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated in an official circular.
In view of this, the Health Ministry has advised the states and Union territories to review paramters such as the number of active cases, number of hospitalised cases, and the requirement of healthcare workers on a daily basis.
The Health Ministry, in its communication, advised the states and Union territories to conserve the services of healthcare workers by initiating staggering wherever possible and by restricting elective procedures in the hospitals.
The ministry also advised the earmarking of COVID-care beds in private medical establishments, and asked the states to ensure that the charges levied by these centers are reasonable.
The health secretary also suggested requisition of additional ambulances or private vehicles to improve referral transport and facilitate the transfer of patients.
