101 Omicron Cases in India, Avoid Unnecessary Gatherings: Health Ministry

101 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in 11 states in India so far, including 32 in Maharashtra and 22 in Delhi, the Health Ministry said at a press briefing on Friday, 17 December.
Warning that the number of Omicron cases around the world are increasing rapidly, with the variant having been detected in 91 countries, Joint Secretary to the Health Ministry Lav Agrawal said:
"This is the time to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings, and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities," Director General of the Indian Council for Medical Research Dr Balram Bhargava said at the weekly COVID-19 briefing.
India's active caseload currently stands at 86,415, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal noted on Friday. The number of daily new cases in the past 20 days remains below 10,000, while the weekly positivity rate reduced to 0.65 percent.
There is no evidence to suggest that vaccines are not effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, he added.
