Will Sharm-El-Sheikh Be Another COP-Out?

The problem is this. In setting out its plans, almost every country has failed to pull its weight, presumably in the hope of maintaining economic advantage while other nations step forward to bear a greater share of the necessary reductions in global emissions.

The result, says UNEP, is that there has been only very limited progress in reducing the “immense ... gap between the emissions reductions promised and the emissions reductions needed to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement” by 2030.

The bottom line is this: To stand even the slightest chance of limiting global warming to the ideal 1.5 degrees Celsius increase identified at Paris, annual global greenhouse gas emissions must now be reduced by an astonishing 45 per cent in just eight years.

Think about everything you do that contributes to greenhouse gas emissions – driving, flying, lighting, heating or cooling your home, watching television, operating the washing machine, and so on – and imagine doing 45 percent less of all those things by 2030.

Now imagine the country in which you live doing the same, reducing all transport, agriculture, energy production by the same amount.

This is a near-impossible target. And, even if the world’s wealthy developed nations did start to invest more urgently and realistically in alternative energy, any emissions reductions they might achieve are going to be offset by emerging economies that are burning increasing amounts of fossil fuels as they strive to attain the same advantages that the West has enjoyed since the dawn of the industrial revolution.