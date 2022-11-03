After Saying No, Rishi Sunak will Finally Attend COP27 in Egypt

United Kingdom Prime Minster Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, 2 November indicated that he has backtracked on his decision to not attend COP27, saying that he will be attending the United Nations climate summit next week.

Earlier, the British PM had said that he will not be in attendance for COP27, on account of "pressing domestic matters, including the preparation of the autumn budget."

“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend Cop27 next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future," Sunak wrote on Twitter.