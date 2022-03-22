Sarpanch 'Tai' Fixes Her Village's Water Woes, Gives Women a New Lease of Life

The first time 22-year-old Renuka Kotambkar saw Kotambadi – a village located 30 kilometre from Wardha, one of the most drought-prone regions in Maharashtra – was as a new bride. On her first day at her new home, she realised that the entire village had zero water connectivity – and little girls and women bore the brunt.

The village had a population of 1,200 people but just one river and a well to cater to their water needs. Women would walk to the nearest river, about 1.5 kilometre from the village every morning to fetch water for their entire family.