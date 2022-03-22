Sarpanch 'Tai' Fixes Her Village's Water Woes, Gives Women a New Lease of Life

The village had a population of 1,200 people but just one river and a well to cater to their water needs. Renuka 'Tai' fixed this.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
The first time 22-year-old Renuka Kotambkar saw Kotambadi – a village located 30 kilometre from Wardha, one of the most drought-prone regions in Maharashtra – was as a new bride. On her first day at her new home, she realised that the entire village had zero water connectivity – and little girls and women bore the brunt.
The village had a population of 1,200 people but just one river and a well to cater to their water needs. Women would walk to the nearest river, about 1.5 kilometre from the village every morning to fetch water for their entire family.
Women would get up early, walk to the river to fetch water, do household chores and return to the river to fetch water – again, and again, and again. If women were on their period, it meant a few more rounds to fetch water, timed to when the entire village was asleep. For more than a decade, Renuka too did this, along with everyone else.
But it stopped 15 years ago, when Renuka 'Tai,' as the village now fondly calls her, took it in her own hands to fix their water woes. The eco-warrior sarpanch transformed the Kotambadi from water-scarce to water-secure.
When Renuka first called for a meeting of women, to discuss water connectivity issues, no one spoke.
"I called my college professor and asked her what I should be doing. Women young and old were doing this, as if it were a norm. That was not the case in other villages. But when no one shared their woes, I told them how much I suffered fetching water back and forth. Then came everyone's stories," Renuka told The Quint.
How do you effect a change? You take your fight to the very top. Renuka did just that. She realised that while she wanted to fight for water, it was possible only with some power and money – neither of which she had before becoming sarpanch.
In the first two years, she spent most of her time fighting to install six hand pumps in the village. But it made little difference to the women.
Today, every house in the village has a tap water connection, installed with the help of a mix of funds – from the government, various NGOs, and some corporates who pitched in.
Later, she collaborated with NWCYD and Water Aid in their Women+Water scheme, where she learnt the importance of understanding the quality of water as the village used the same tap water for consumption as well.
The village also had a dam which was non-functional. Villagers, led by Renuka, sat on protest so that the government would takes notice and release funds for cleaning up the dam. It worked.
The availability of water, right in their homes, transformed the lives of women, opening doors to many more opportunities and giving them a new lease of life – be it employment in agricultural activities, or even further education.
"Women would spend half their day in fetching water, even children. So they could not go to school. Now that water is there, kids go to school, the girls also get time to study more, learn skills like sewing machine, they get time to work in the farm, they have started going to bigger towns to study. All this has been made possible because of water," Renuka 'Tai' said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)