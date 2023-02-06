Toxic Emissions: Muzaffarnagar Locals Owed Millions in Health Costs. Who Pays?

Nearly 14 million tonnes of waste paper is used by the paper recycling mills in India, of which nearly 70 per cent is imported into India - the largest imports of which are from Canada and USA. While legal norms allow up to 2 per cent contamination of this waste paper, reports have found there is nearly 3x the amount of contamination in imported waste paper.

Contamination, a term used to describe elements such as plastic waste in paper, is currently pegged at 500,000 tonnes in the waste paper imported to India for recycling - akin to 50 Eiffel Towers or five USS aircraft carriers!

Another National Green Tribunal order has noted that over 900,000 tonnes of imported cheap waste paper and road sweet waste ends up being used for firing brick kilns.