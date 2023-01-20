MPCB Seeks to Shift Mumbai's AQI Monitors to ‘Cleaner’ Areas: Report

As Mumbai's air quality levels have been consistently measuring 'poor' to 'very poor' for the last few weeks, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has sought to relocate nine of the System of Air Quality Research and Forecasting (SAFAR) monitoring stations to 'cleaner' areas of the city.

According to a Hindustan Times report, MPCB officials claim that SAFAR monitoring systems do not accurately represent Mumbai's ambient air quality.

Aside from the nine SAFAR stations, the MPCB also operates 11 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city. The CAAQMS usually records lower levels of AQI as compared to the SAFAR monitoring systems.