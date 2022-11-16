Towards a Policy Framework for Financing Future Loss and Damage

The principle of L&D is that developed countries should pay reparations for the losses and damages to lives, livelihoods, and the like, that the developing world incurs because of the impacts of climate change. Within the framing of reparations, it is no surprise that there has been not much of a buy-in from the Global North. The hesitation towards compensations has been manifold.

First, attribution science, that is, the processes to link an extreme weather event directly to climate change is still a pioneering field with much work to be done to make the science accessible to the climate community.

Second, L&D can only quantify economic losses. It fails to address the losses of cultures, traditions, kinships, and so on (or non-economic losses for a lack of a better word).

Third, there still exists a deep mistrust between governments of the developed and developing world on the usage of L&D funds.

Finally, the developed world is not immune to the impacts of climate change.