What Is Global Shield? No, Don’t Think Avengers, It’s a Climate Disaster Scheme

G7 introduces the Global Shield insurance scheme at COP27.
(Photo: Twitter/@Cop27)
A new plan emerged during the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) regarding the climate finance. Dubbed as 'Global Shield', it was initally proposed by the Group of 7 countries (G7) and it's purpose is to provide funding to countries that have been severely affected by climate disasters.
The plan was launched on Monday, 14 November, and has been received with mixed reactions from parties present at the UN summit and climate activists and scientists globally.
While many are seeing it as a step in the right direction, several parties feel that it is a distraction from the main issue — climate finance, especially vis-à-vis Loss and Damage.
The Global Shield is an insurance initiative coordinated by the G7 president — Germany and the Vulnerable 20 group (V20).
The goal of this initiative is to reinforce social protection schemes and climate risk insurance for low-income and vulnerable countries that are worst affected by climate change.
In the coming months, the Global Shield is expected to deploy financial support to countries like Pakistan, Ghana, Bangaldesh, countries that have most recently faced devastating damages due to climate change.
When the initiative was announced, some applauded the G7's efforts, and the Global Shield was considered a step in the right direction for addressing climate finance — a priority agenda during this year's COP.
However, this was also met with skepticism from climate experts and developing countries. Many have hesitated in accepting the Global Shield as a placeholder for a climate finance scheme while negotiations for a proper mechanism are still underway.
Some campaigners are concerned that the insurance initiative would hamper efforts made towards securing substantive funding for climate-vulnerable and developing countries, most of whom have minimal contributions in causing climate change in the first place.
A larger concern regarding the scheme is the focus on insurance, which has a downside of premiums — another cost for low-income countries.
Ghana's finance minister said in a statement that a scheme like the Global shield was 'long overdue'.
While, developing countries are still set on holding developed countries accountable for their 'fair share' in climate finance, the fight for the $100 billion promise will still be a priority.
(Our on-ground climate journalism needs your insights, ideas, and financial support - as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a Q-Insider so we can bring more such stories to light.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)