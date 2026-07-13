For Surat’s Textile Workers, Warmer Nights Mean No Escape From the Heat

It was 40 degrees in Surat.

A worker, dressed only in a vest and shorts, moved between four power looms. Metal clunked against the thread and hot air blew from the machines. Each machine had three to four bright white lights, adding heat to heat. There was one fan in the corner, and a couple of windows on the wall, barely a feet away from the factory in the next building.

It was 40 degrees in Surat. But inside the textile unit, it was hotter still.

This is where lakhs of textile workers in Gujarat's textile hub spend 12-hour shifts, alternating between days and nights every week. Most migrate from Odisha, while others come from places like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, in search of work. They produce an estimated 30 million metres of raw fabric daily, making Surat India's largest textile hub.

"When the motor is on, hot air comes out of it," Sonu Mishra, a worker from Ayodhya, who has been working in Surat's textile units for over 20 years, told The Quint. "There's nowhere for the hot air to go. You can't stand next to the machine even for five minutes without being drenched in sweat, even after removing your clothes, in just your baniyan."