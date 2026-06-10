For Migrant Workers With HIV, Staying on Treatment Takes More Than Just Medicine

Jyotesh* knows the cost of a missed dose.

When he travelled from Surat back to his village in Odisha’s Ganjam district five years ago for some work, he carried a month’s stock of his daily HIV medicines. But the visit stretched longer than expected. The medicines ran out.

At the time, he did not think much of it. But when he returned to Surat three months later, where he worked in the textile industry, filling and replacing thread bobbins for weaving machines, his body began weakening again.

The work was difficult even otherwise: 12-hour daily shifts inside a room with barely any fans or ventilations, just heat and the constant roar of machines. With a weakened immunity, he couldn't keep up. Soon, he got jaundice too. It's not like medicines weren't available in Odisha. But the hospital was around 80 kilometres away from his house, and Jyotesh had not carried his transfer papers.

“We’re all going to Ganjam for a wedding next week. This time, I have carried medicines worth two months," he says in late April this year, placing the medicine bottle on the orange-and-blue chattai in his rented house in Surat. Next to it lies a stack of green medical documents carrying his treatment history since his diagnosis. One of the corners has been chewed through—"a rat bit it", he says with a smile.