Rain, Thunderstorm Batter Several Parts of Delhi-NCR, Jama Masjid Dome Damaged

Photo: The Quint
Heavy rains lashed various parts of the Delhi-NCR on Monday, 30 May, bringing down the temperature and providing much-needed relief from the searing heat. Meanwhile, the middle dome of the Jama Masjid was damaged due to the heavy rains.
The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi said that thunderstorm, duststorm, and gusty winds with a speed of 70-80 km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Indrapuram, Dadri, Gurugram, Manesar, and Faridabad.
