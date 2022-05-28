Rains Expected in Several Parts of India, Rajasthan Still Under Grip of Heatwave

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Twitter/WeatherIndia)
Widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely to occur over Kerala and Lakshadweep on Saturday, 28 May, while fairly widespread rains are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as per The Weather Channel.
On the other hand, dust storms and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over western Rajasthan.
There are also chances of snowfall in J&K, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 27 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Noida, on the other hand, is likely to experience a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 35.1 degrees Celsius.
Gurgaon's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature, 26 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from The Weather Channel.)