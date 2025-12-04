Kaafi Real Picture of Delhi Contradicts PM's 'Enjoy the Weather' Remark

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Climate change  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kaafi Real Picture of Delhi Contradicts PM's 'Enjoy the Weather' Remark

PM Modi's weather remark contrasts Delhi's severe air quality issues.

Raqeeb Raza & Aroop Mishra
Climate Change
Published:
PM Modi's remark 'Enjoy the Weather' ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament contradicts the real situation on ground of Delhi. With air quality in 'severe' to 'very poor' category for most of November, how do Delhi residents actually enjoy the weather?
PM Modi's remark 'Enjoy the Weather' ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament contradicts the real situation on ground of Delhi. With air quality in 'severe' to 'very poor' category for most of November, how do Delhi residents actually enjoy the weather?

The Quint/Aroop Mishra

The Quint/Aroop Mishra

The Quint/Aroop Mishra

On December 1, 2025, just before the Winter Session kicked off, PM Modi casually ended his speech by telling citizens, “Aap bhi mausam ka mazaa lijiye (You too enjoy the weather)". This was a curious suggestion, given that Delhi spent most of November inhaling air categorised between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’.  

GRAP III restrictions were promptly rolled back after a marginal dip in AQI, allowing construction dust to billow again while smog-guns performed their ritual sprays over gridlocked traffic. At the same time, the newly redefined Aravalli boundaries now risk removing protection from nearly 90% of the ridge - the very ecological shield that stands between Delhi and the Thar Desert’s drifting dust.  

As doctors warn the public that escaping the city may be the only option, the public is accepting surreal normalcy: smog-cloaked commutes and a hazy skyline that no longer needs visibility to function. 

