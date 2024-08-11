Not Your Big Fat Wedding: Couples Who Opted to Go Green When Getting Married

And so, planning an eco-friendly wedding came very naturally to Dr Bhat. She got married at her family’s farm under a sugarcane mandap, since sugarcane is grown locally in the area. After the festivities, the sugarcane was fed to the cows at the farm.

Raghav Chakravarthy, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, held his wedding in an open venue during the day to reduce the need for electricity and energy. He also booked a venue close to a metro station and encouraged people to use it to reach the location.

Mudit Agarwal, Founder of The Event House – an event management company that’s organised several eco-friendly weddings – tells The Quint that daytime weddings are becoming more popular lately.

“They allow us to utilise natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting and lowering emissions,” says Agarwal.

Both Dr Bhat and Chakravarthy made some smaller conscious decisions, too. At Dr Bhat’s wedding, the water from the handwashing area was directed to the fields. Waste segregation after the ceremony and donating leftover food to old age and charity homes was a big part of Chakravarthy’s wedding.