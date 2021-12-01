Parts of Mumbai Record Rain; IMD Issues Cyclone Alert for Andhra-Odisha Coast

School children holding umbrellas walk along a road in rain at Sion, in Mumbai. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, 1 December, issued a pre-cyclone watch for the North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast.
"Isolated extremely heavy falls is also likely over coastal Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday," the IMD forecast says.
In West Bengal, fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from Friday to Sunday, 5 December.
Parts of Mumbai and northern Maharashtra received rainfall on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The unseasonal rain was triggered by a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea, as per the IMD.
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.
According to Times of India, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 14.4 mm of rain on Wednesday, while 19.29 mm rainfall was recorded at Thane.
(With inputs from PTI and Times of India)
