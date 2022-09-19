6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan; 1 Killed, At Least 146 Injured

One person was killed and at least 146 injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, 18 September.

The quake led to the derailing of trains, collapse of a convenience store, and trapped hundreds of people on mountain roads.

Taiwan's weather bureau said that the epicentre of the quake was in Taitung county, and came after a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday in the same region, Reuters reported.

The Taiwan Railways Administration stated that six carriages had been derailed at the Dongli station, after a part of the platform's canopy collapsed. However, no injuries were reported, as per the fire department.