Months After the Wildfire, Toxic Fallout Lingers in California Homes

When the flames razed neighbouring houses in January during a terrifying firestorm in Altadena, Girard was astonished to learn her property was spared.

"I thought I should go out and buy lottery tickets, because I never thought I would be this lucky again," she told AFP.

But even after only short visits, Girard finds herself suffering from increasing asthma attacks. Tests revealed problems she couldn't see—things she says mean the house is no longer safe.