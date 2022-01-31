The Leh Airport’s Journey Towards Carbon Neutrality

On 13 November last year, engineer-turned-education reformer and environmentalist, Sonam Wangchuk, posted on the social media platform Twitter, with an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the upcoming Leh airport in the union territory of Ladakh.

The airport, as per progress at that time, did not seem in alignment with the idea of a ‘carbon neutral Ladakh’ noted Wangchuk. The Prime Minister, on multiple occasions, has said that Ladakh would be developed as a ‘carbon-neutral region’.

In his video message, Wangchuk pointed out the irony of using three megawatt diesel boilers and generator systems for air conditioning at the airport, when, in a place like Leh, opening the windows would work better than any air conditioner. “What could have become a model for the world could perhaps become a case study for how not to do airports in such sunny high altitudes fragile locations,” Wangchuk said in his video message.