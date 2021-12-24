'Don't Look Up': A Climate Journalist's Review of A Movie On Doomsday

The world is ending. What would you expect? Fear? Chaos? Stress? Action? But what does one do when people just refuse to believe that the world is ending? You laugh.

Don't Look Up released on Netflix this Friday in India, starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jenniffer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet.

But before we discuss the movie, let's get to what you are here for. It is an average one-time watch. The first half-hour has a few laughs, it has some brilliant actors and a good song by Ariana Grande, everything else can be missed.

And before you go to read other reviews, most film critics didn't like it. And honestly, from whatever little I know, it is not great cinema. If, however, you don't want to think much, have some time on your hands this weekend and want to look at amazing actors on the screen, acting in a pretty mediocre direction, I would recommend it.