India's Economy, Food Security Faces Serious Harm By Climate Change: IPCC Report

The report that was finalised and approved by 270 authors and 195 governments, note that people in every part of the world are already suffering from impacts of climate change physically, mentally and economically but these impacts are getting increasingly complex and difficult to manage.

Asian countries for instance, are experiencing a hotter summer climate resulting in increase of energy demand for cooling at a rapid rate. Decrease in precipitation influences energy demand as well, as desalination, underground water pumping and other energy intensive methods are increasingly used for water supply.

Among thirteen developing countries with large energy consumption in Asia, eleven are exposed to high energy insecurity and industrial systems risk.

However, losses and damage will only be increasing henceforth, the report warns if emissions are only cut at the rate currently planned. Faster emission cuts will be the only way to prevent this.