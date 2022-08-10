India Produced 3.5 Million Tonnes of Plastic Waste in a Year & Recycled Only 45%

He was citing figures from the annual report by the Central Pollution Control Board for 2019-20.

Chaubey stated that there are 1,419 registered plastic waste processors under the Plastic Waste Management Rules.

He also mentioned that the plastic litter collected from beaches varies from 40 percent to 96 percent, according to a study by the National Center for Coastal Research.

The 'Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Report (2019-20)' specified that India generates around 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste annually.