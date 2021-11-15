India and China Face Flak for Weakening the Coal Terms of COP26 Resolution

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed confusion, saying that "whether the language was 'phase down' or 'phase out' doesn't seem to me as a speaker of English to make that much difference."

"The direction of travel is pretty much the same", he added.

Johnson's disappointment was also quite clear when he said that the nature of diplomacy is such that "we can lobby, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do."

The climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, that last for two weeks ended on Saturday, 13 November.

For the first time in the history of the fight against climate change, tackling the problem of fossil fuel-induced global warming was introduced in a resolution.

