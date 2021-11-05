As COP26 Seeks to Save Forests, Modi Govt's Move to Amend FCA Does the Opposite

More than a hundred world leaders came to an agreement on 2 November to end and reverse deforestation by the year 2030.

The declaration, known as the Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forest and Land Use, will aim to curb man-made greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the larger goal of limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5 ℃.

China, Brazil, the UK, Turkey, and the US are some of the big countries that are now committed to "sustainable land use, and to the conservation, protection, sustainable management and restoration of forests, and other terrestrial ecosystems."

The prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, proudly said that "leaders have signed a landmark agreement to protect and restore the earth’s forests," as quoted by Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, is not one of those leaders.