IMD Predicts Mercury To Touch 46 Degrees in Delhi; Prayagraj Hits 47 Degrees

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi with temperatures expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius on Friday, 29 April, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert forecasting a severe heatwave in several parts of Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, had recorded record-high temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius on Friday. This marks the highest temperature recorded in the city in over 20 years.

The city witnessed the warmest April with an all-time high temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, which was last recorded on April 30, 1999, reported NDTV.