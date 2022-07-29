Global Tiger Day: Double the Number Today but Their Future Is Still Uncertain

Huge strides have been made in wildlife conservation in India, especially the conservation of tigers in the country. Looking back over the past fifty years, I realise that some things have changed for the better, and yet, many things have been adversely affected. One of these things is the impact of mass tourism in popular Tiger Reserves.

The size of tourist flow in valuable natural areas affects the quality and conservation status of wilderness spaces. This is a kind of paradox – the more valuable and attractive the natural area is in the opinion of tourists, the greater the tourist flow, which translates into a greater threat to the habitat and wildlife in the protected area.

The excessive attendance of visitors, the increase in the number of tourist trails in the most popular places, trampling wild paths, damaging root systems, and trees, destroying vegetation and soil, noise pollution, light pollution, disturbing animals, causing fires, littering, changes in landscape and microclimate, and synanthropisation of flora and fauna and changes in the structure of biocenoses, anthropogenic denudation, excessive use of precious water resources, the introduction of non-biodegradable plastics and chemicals and wood burning – all of which diminishes the aesthetic values of the park and has a negative impact on the animal world.