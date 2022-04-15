Another Heatwave Sweeps Delhi & Neighbouring States, May Last 5 Days: IMD

A man riding a bicycle holds an umbrella in one hand amid heatwave in Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
A fresh heatwave is sweeping across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, 15 April.
In Delhi, where the mercury touched 39 degrees Celsius on Friday, the heatwave conditions are likely to last till 19 April.
"The maximum temperatures over northwest India regions would rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next four days," the IMD said in its bulletin on Friday.
The third heatwave of the season in this region comes merely three days after the last one had waned, leading to prolonged hot and dry weather over the northern states.
Delhi on Monday had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The temperature in the national capital had dropped on Tuesday as the heatwave abated, giving the residents some respite from the scorching heat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)