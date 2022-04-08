Forest Department Grants Delhi Metro Permission To Cut Down 3,000 Trees

As per a report by The Indian Express, 1,963 trees of the initial 2,940 are reportedly going to be transplanted, while 977 will be cut down.

The deforestation is being conducted to facilitate the construction of a metro line between Janakpuri West-Mukarba Chowk-Derawal Nagar. This will be a part of the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram route, which will envelope 29.26 km stretch and comprise 22 stations.

The 23.6 km line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad will comprise the Khanpur to Sangam Vihar section, and requires the felling of 450 trees, reported Indian Express. Of these, 299 will be transplanted, and the remaining 151 will be felled.