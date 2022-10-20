Farmers Continue Protests Against Proposed IIT Campus in Goa

“Now we cannot even have our meetings there, and farmers cannot go to their farms, so people have been holding meetings and are on continuous dharna at another site,” says Uguem resident Santan Rodrigues. “Some of us have police complaints lodged against us and are repeatedly summoned to the police station. A lot of intimidation is going on”.

Abhijit Prabhudesai, an activist from Rainbow Warriors Group, is backing the Sanguem farmers. He says that nobody is against the IIT.

“We are saying that it can reasonably be accommodated on the Farmagudi campus, in Ponda sub district, where the current Goa Engineering College occupies just a small portion of the sprawling 25 lakh square metre campus. With additional land acquisition nearby, the same area can be utilised, while farmland should be left to farmers to cultivate for our food security,” he says.

Prabhudesai claims that local politicians are aggressively skewing administrative decision-making, for location of central and other projects in their areas, since these overnight drive up land values and land demand. “Seeing what has happened in so many other development projects in Goa, people have now intuitively understood that ultimately government acquisitions are a hand-over to corporates and such,” he adds.