AC Boom in the Coming Years Will Test India's Power Grid: What Needs to Change?

The global energy crisis has been widely viewed by experts that The Quint spoke to as both a warning and an opportunity for India’s energy transition.

“The global energy crisis won’t affect India directly, but it is a lesson that creates an opportunity to promote storage,” says Akelhya Datta, Director, Electricity and Renewables Division (Energy Programme), at TERI.

Experts say the crisis has also exposed the risks of India’s exposure to volatile global fuel markets. “That mismatch leaves the transition vulnerable to global shocks. Recent disruptions—from the Russia-Ukraine war to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz—have shown how exposed India remains to international fuel market volatility. A supply shock that drives up fossil fuel prices can slow renewable investment, heighten demand for critical minerals, and compound import vulnerabilities that make each subsequent disruption worse,” says Prakash.

However, others argue the crisis has also underscored the the case for transitioning to renewable energy.

“It is a misconception that there has been a rise in fossil fuel dependence due to the global energy crisis. In fact, without the growth in renewable energy, the crisis would have been much more severe. What the crisis has exposed is how economically risky reliance on fossil fuels is, and how countries with a greater renewable energy share were more resilient,” says Fernandes.

He adds that the crisis should serve as a structural turning point in India’s energy strategy. “The current global energy crisis should be a turning point for India, just as it has been for other Asian countries. It is foolish for us to be dependent on energy imports on an ongoing basis, as is the case with oil, gas and even to some extent coal. Renewable energy is the answer to this conundrum—electrifying industrial processes and ensuring that we can generate electricity without being dependent on imports is crucial to our economic independence."

Even if building up that renewable energy capacity means a short-term import of solar or battery cells and components, that is still preferable to importing fossil fuels on an ongoing basis.