Podcast | ‘Ambitions Need Emissions’: COP27, Climate Finance, Modi & More
Why is COP27 when we are in 2022? What is this year's theme? Why will Greta Thunberg not attend?
We at the Quint are certainly hoping you are not tired of COP yet, because we are back on our podcast, 'News and Views' with our great mind of the day-- Bhasker Tripathi, an award winning climate journalist who has been reporting, for over a decade, on issues of agriculture, climate policy and environment.
A Disclaimer: Bhasker was absolutely not bribed with samosas to come star on our latest podcast and any and all compliments towards our work are his own personal views.
‘Why Is It COP27 When We Are in 2022?'
For all works and purposes, this is a serious discussion to answer all of your burning questions related to COP, and definitely not a plea by our resident climate journalist, Sadhika Tiwari to crowdfund her trip to COP28.
On this podcast we cover the basics of Conference of Parties, the most pressing issues that have come up in COP27, and possibly a little interesting drama of the fabled 'night before the Paris Agreement.'
"It was a cold Parisian night-- post midnight-- and everyone had gotten together, tensions were running high...."Bhasker Tripathi, Climate Journalist
To quote Tripathi's story, "The year was 2015. The day, December 11. On that cold Parisian night, John Kerry thundered before a room full of hopefuls. Unless the 195 country representatives agreed to America’s terms, Kerry was going to walk away from the Paris Agreement talks. “You can take the US out of this,” he said. “Take the developed world out of this. Remember, the Earth has a problem.What will you do with the problem on your own? I would love to have a legally binding agreement. But the situation in the US is such that legally binding with respect to finance is a killer for the agreement.”
Egypt Hopes for Implementation of the Paris Agreement
"I'd say climate change is a Thanos-level threat and all of the world leaders are gathering as avengers."Bhasker Tripathi, Climate Journalist
COP27 commenced on the 6th of November and we are soon nearing its end. This year the conference was themed 'Implementation', chosen by the hosts of this year's conference--Egypt. The theme centers around the agenda of pushing for the implementation of primarily the Paris Agreement.
This COP, like many previous ones, has made it's own dent in the history of climate policy. We still hold our breaths to see the final conclusion for the most important agenda for this conference, especially for developing countries-- climate finance.
While not the most pressing issues, a few interesting highlights we do touch upon in this podcast:
Greta Thunberg refrained from attending COP27
Sadhguru did attend COP27
Coca-cola, one of the largest contributors to plastic waste, is one of the primary sponsors for COP27
The podcast addresses the need for such meetings, what does India and the world at large stand to gain from them, the need for countries to secure their energy future, the world's carbon budget and a lot more.
We also threw a rapid-fire round in there, because why not. Watch the full podcast to know more.
