Podcast | ‘Ambitions Need Emissions’: COP27, Climate Finance, Modi & More

COP27 commenced on the 6th of November and we are soon nearing its end. This year the conference was themed 'Implementation', chosen by the hosts of this year's conference--Egypt. The theme centers around the agenda of pushing for the implementation of primarily the Paris Agreement.

This COP, like many previous ones, has made it's own dent in the history of climate policy. We still hold our breaths to see the final conclusion for the most important agenda for this conference, especially for developing countries-- climate finance.

While not the most pressing issues, a few interesting highlights we do touch upon in this podcast:

Greta Thunberg refrained from attending COP27

Sadhguru did attend COP27

Coca-cola, one of the largest contributors to plastic waste, is one of the primary sponsors for COP27

The podcast addresses the need for such meetings, what does India and the world at large stand to gain from them, the need for countries to secure their energy future, the world's carbon budget and a lot more.

We also threw a rapid-fire round in there, because why not. Watch the full podcast to know more.

