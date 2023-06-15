Cyclone Biparjoy: 74,000 People Evacuated as Gujarat Braces for Landfall Today

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer helps a child to get down from a tractor during the evacuation process ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, at Gunau village of Kutch district, Wednesday, 14 June.
Nearly 74,000 people have been shifted to shelters from Gujarat's coastal region ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's expected landfall in Kutch district on Thursday evening, 15 June.
While orange and yellow alert have been issued in several districts of the state, the cyclone is currently around 220 km off the coast of Gujarat. It will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port between 4-8 PM, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Mangaluru: High tides crash at the damaged houses due to sea erosion, at Bettampady, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Wednesday, 14 June.
Families take shelter in a school after fleeing from their villages of costal areas due to Cyclone Biparjoy approaching, in Gharo near Thatta, a Pakistans southern district in the Sindh province, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. In Pakistan, despite strong winds and rain, authorities said people from vulnerable areas have been moved to safer places in southern Pakistans districts. With Cyclone Biparjoy expected to make landfall Thursday evening, coastal regions of India and Pakistan are on high alert.
Mumbai: High waves crash against shops near the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, Wednesday, 14 June.
Kutch: A man stands at Mandvi beach while tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district, Wednesday, 14 June.
Areas such as Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, Junagadh and the remaining districts of Saurashtra and North Gujarat region are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain, as per IMD.
Meanwhile, 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 12 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 115 teams of state road and building department, and 397 teams of the state electricity department have been deployed in different coastal districts of the state.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had tweeted on Wednesday that he spoke to all three service chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the armed forces for the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy.
The Western Railway had also announced the cancellation of 76 trains as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations.
As of Thursday morning, high tidal waves have hit Gujarat as cyclone Biporjoy intensifies.
