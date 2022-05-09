Delhi To Witness Heatwave Again From 10 May, Max Temp To Reach 44 °C

The day temperature had crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
The national capital will again witness heatwave conditions from Tuesday, 10 May, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the maximum temperature to likely be around 44 degrees Celsius.
The hottest area in Delhi was Jafarpur with the maximum temperature reaching 42.3 degrees Celsius.
As per IMD's warning, heatwave conditions are "very likely in isolated/some pockets over: Rajasthan during 08th-12th May, North Madhya Maharashtra on 08th and 09th May, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh during 09th-12th May, south Haryana-Delhi and south Punjab during 10th-12th May."
Meanwhile, as per data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the level of ground-level ozone, a highly reactive gas that is dangerous for those suffering from asthma and respiratory conditions, has already breached permissible standards at several spots across the city, Hindustan Times reported.
The heatwave warning comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed authorities to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwaves and fire incidents, and make flood preparedness plans while chairing a review meeting on heatwave management and monsoon preparedness.
Heavy rains are expected in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, the weather office said, as the cyclone is likely to remain over the east-central Bay of Bengal region.
