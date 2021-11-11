COP26: Mothers From 44 Countries Demand End to Fossil Fuel, Clear Air

Air pollution's impact on children has been well documented. About 93 percent of children worldwide breathe toxic air. The activists believe that air pollution is one of the most significant crisis facing children, and it is directly linked to fossil fuel burning.

For years they have demanded better protection for marginalised children from the Global South who face a bigger burden of air pollution with little protection.

Among the mothers is also Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, a clean air activist from the United Kingdom (UK). Her nine-year-old daughter Ella became the face of the movement when her death was declared the first air pollution death in the world.

"We believe that governments have a duty towards their citizens and they must look after the health of their people. Especially the poor people in countries all over the world. This is about them. We have come here to represent ordinary people," said Rosamund, adding,