COP15: Nations Adopt 'Historic' Accord to Halt Biodiversity Loss by 2030

Meanwhile, Isabella Teixeira, former Environment Minister of Brazil added, "It is impossible to solve the climate issue without having a new relationship with nature, and this means the emergence of the leadership at COP15 of developing countries that hold great biodiversity. The entire reform of the development financial system, the so-called Bretton Woods institutions, which will be discussed next year, must deliver not only climate finance, but also biodiversity finance. Brazil's leadership, under a new political orientation, may help to converge these agendas, showing that it is possible to grow and overcome inequalities having nature as an ally. But the world also needs to have this understanding, to converge towards solutions, especially in relation to financial mechanisms."

What is COP15? It is a UN Biodiversity Conference that will bring together 196 countries that ratified the UN Convention on Biological Diversity which was originally signed in 1996.