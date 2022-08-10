Coastal Zones Projects Get Green Light Despite Environmental Inadequacies: CAG

"We observed projects where the Ministry relied on the information submitted by the project proponent with respect to potential ecological risks due to the project activities without verification," it said.

The three institutions responsible for the implementation of the CRZ notification are National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA); State/Union Territory Coastal Zone Management Authorities (SCZMAs/UTCZMAs) and District Level Committees (DLCs).

The audit report said instances were observed where SCZMAs, rather than recommending the projects to relevant authorities, granted clearance on its own.