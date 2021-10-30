Climate Crisis: What Does a 2 Degrees Celsius Rise in Global Temperature Mean?

With only a couple of days left for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to convene in Scotland's Glasgow, experts have repeatedly elucidated that our present efforts to limit carbon emissions do not match up to the mounting environmental concerns in the world.

One of the objectives of the summit is to secure an agreement that adheres to the Paris Agreement of 2015, namely, its emphasis on limiting the rise in average global temperatures to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, aiming to plateau it at 1.5° C.